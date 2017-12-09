Conflicting signals coming out of equity markets at present - ANZ

Conflicting signals coming out of equity markets at present - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that there are conflicting signals coming out of equity markets at present.
Key Quotes:
"On the one hand, major US indices are at record highs with the S&P 500 closing in on 2500, up 17% y/y and retail investor sentiment is high. However, the lurches in response to the news-flow have become a little larger of late."
"The basic conundrum won’t go away: in a counterpoise to the way of the world following the Global Financial Crisis, good news is feared to now have an element of bad news built in, as it means that central banks will continue to gradually withdraw the quantitative easing and exceptionally low interest rates that have supported asset prices so ably over the past decade."
