Conditions for new independence vote have been met - Scottish First Minister Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish first minister and leader of the Scottish National Party, was noted saying (via LiveSquawk) that if Scotland has real choice, new independence vote must be offered between Autumn 2018-Spring 2019.

Key Headlines (via LiveSquawk):

• Conditions for new independence vote have been met and would seek Scottish Parliament next week for Section 30

• UK govt. hasn’t moved an inch towards compromise

• Not just relationship with Europe at stake, but ‘what kind of country Scotland will become’

• Not turning back on further discussions should UK govt. change mind