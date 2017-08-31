Commodity currencies in focus - Nomura

Commodity currencies in focus - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ explained that the NZD remains on the back foot, with outgoing RBNZ Governor Wheeler repeating the bank’s view that a lower currency “is needed”.
Key Quotes:
"In the wake of the speech, AUD/NZD hit our 1.10 target.
The divergence in the underlying momentum of the respective economies, adjustment in the ratio of commodity price baskets and shift in market sentiment over the medium-term outlook for monetary policy in Australia should keep AUD/NZD supported.
On the AUD side, the partial data released so far point to a decent pick-up in Q2 GDP (released 6 September), and we think the RBA should continue to sound confident about the outlook but convey no urgency about raising rates.
BoC to raise rates?
Likewise, while we do not expect the BoC to raise rates at next week’s meeting, the positive momentum across the Canadian economy points to further rate hikes in coming quarters. The monetary policy impulse and higher Canadian short-end interest rates should continue to be a CAD positive."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.