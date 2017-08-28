Comex Gold net longs climb to 9-month highs - CFTC

In its latest weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) report released on Friday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that the net bullish bets on Comex gold climbed to the highest levels in nine-months, while having risen for the sixth straight week to August 22.

Hedge funds and money managers again raised their net long stance in gold, upping it by 16,795 contracts to 196,331 contracts, the data showed. Meanwhile, a net long stance in silver was raised by 7,150 contracts to 43,678 contracts.