Comex Gold net longs climb to 9-month highs - CFTC

Comex Gold net longs climb to 9-month highs - CFTCBy Dhwani Mehta
In its latest weekly Commitments of Traders (COT) report released on Friday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that the net bullish bets on Comex gold climbed to the highest levels in nine-months, while having risen for the sixth straight week to August 22.
Hedge funds and money managers again raised their net long stance in gold, upping it by 16,795 contracts to 196,331 contracts, the data showed. Meanwhile, a net long stance in silver was raised by 7,150 contracts to 43,678 contracts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.