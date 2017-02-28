Skip to main content
By
FXStreet Team
Colombia National Jobless Rate up to 11.7% in January from previous 8.7%
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
USD/CHF momentum switched to negative
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
United States Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 17, above forecasts (10) in January
FXStreet
|
15:01 GMT
South Africa Private Sector Credit climbed from previous 5.11% to 5.56% in January
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
USD/NOK momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
USD/NOK sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
United States Consumer Confidence above expectations (110.9) in February: Actual (114.8)
FXStreet
|
15:00 GMT
South Africa M3 Money Supply (YoY) up to 7.91% in January from previous 6.06%
FXStreet
|
14:59 GMT
Greek FinMin: IMF ready to discuss labour reforms – RTRS
FXStreet
|
14:52 GMT
United States Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index registered at 57.4 above expectations (53) in February
FXStreet
|
14:46 GMT
US stocks struggle during opening trade as investors await Trump's speech
FXStreet
|
14:41 GMT
WTI plummets to $53.40 on Nigerian headlines
FXStreet
|
14:21 GMT
India Gross Domestic Product Quarterly (YoY) down to 7% in 4Q from previous 7.3%
FXStreet
|
14:10 GMT
USD/JPY trying to defend 112.00 handle ahead of Trump
FXStreet
|
14:09 GMT
Belgium Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) up to 0.5% in 4Q from previous 0.4%
FXStreet
|
14:08 GMT
India Federal Fiscal Deficit, INR up to 5641.92B in January from previous 5012.5B
FXStreet
|
14:08 GMT
United States S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices (YoY) above forecasts (5.3%) in December: Actual (5.6%)
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
USD/CAD challenging 50-DMA near 1.3210; US GDP index 'not that bad' at 2.0%
FXStreet
|
13:57 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM): 0.7% (February 24) vs 0.5%
FXStreet
|
13:56 GMT
United States Redbook index (YoY) climbed from previous 1.1% to 1.4% in February 24
FXStreet
|
13:55 GMT
