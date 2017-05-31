Skip to main content
Colombia National Jobless Rate down to 8.9% in April from previous 9.7%
By
FXStreet Team
Colombia National Jobless Rate down to 8.9% in April from previous 9.7%
FXStreet
|
15:03 GMT
UK election: Conservatives stretch lead over Labour
FXStreet
|
14:48 GMT
USD/CAD through 1.3500, session tops
FXStreet
|
14:32 GMT
Germany's Merkel: Britain will remain partner and friend after Brexit - Reuters
FXStreet
|
14:29 GMT
US Pres. Trump: I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days
FXStreet
|
14:26 GMT
Moody’s: US GDP to grow about 2.4% in 2017 - LiveSquawk
FXStreet
|
14:20 GMT
WTI tumbles to lows near $47.80, API eyed
FXStreet
|
14:16 GMT
USD/JPY refreshes 2-week lows on USD sell-off
FXStreet
|
14:08 GMT
US stocks turn sharply lower after dismal US data
FXStreet
|
14:07 GMT
Belgium Gross Domestic Product (QoQ) increased to 0.6% in 1Q from previous 0.5%
FXStreet
|
14:07 GMT
United States Pending Home Sales (YoY) declined to -3.3% in April from previous 0.8%
FXStreet
|
14:06 GMT
United States Pending Home Sales (MoM) registered at -1.3%, below expectations (0.5%) in April
FXStreet
|
14:01 GMT
United States Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 55.2 below forecasts (57) in May
FXStreet
|
13:47 GMT
USD/CHF bears remain in control, 0.97 at risk?
FXStreet
|
13:32 GMT
AUD/USD rangebound between 0.7380 and 0.7480 – UOB
FXStreet
|
13:21 GMT
EUR/USD neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
13:19 GMT
Gold sits near session tops around $1265 level
FXStreet
|
13:10 GMT
Australia: Retail sales expected to increase 0.2% in April - ANZ
FXStreet
|
13:08 GMT
Chile Unemployment rate meets forecasts (6.7%) in April
FXStreet
|
13:02 GMT
United States Redbook index (MoM) unchanged at -1.1% in May 26
FXStreet
|
12:56 GMT
Load More content ...