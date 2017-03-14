Skip to main content
Colombia Industrial ouput (YoY): -0.2% (January) vs previous 2.2%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
46 minutes ago
USD/TRY: The calm before the storm
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
US Retail Sales: A modest increase expected for February - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
Sell GBP/AUD? Target: 1.5810 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
19:15 GMT
EUR/JPY: extending hourly losses to fresh lows of 121.66
FXStreet
|
19:12 GMT
EUR/USD falls to test 1.0600
FXStreet
|
19:01 GMT
US PPI continues to climb higher - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
18:30 GMT
ECB: Core inflation forecast still too optimistic - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
18:20 GMT
China's economy looking more stable? - UOB
FXStreet
|
18:19 GMT
USD/JPY: hit on all sides with stock markets tanking
FXStreet
|
18:08 GMT
IFOP Poll: Macron to beat Le Pen in 2nd round 60.5/39.5 (unchanged) - LiveSquawk
FXStreet
|
17:30 GMT
Saudi EnergyMin: Committed and determined to stabilizing global oil market - RTRS
FXStreet
|
17:24 GMT
Gold stable above $1200, FOMC on sight
FXStreet
|
17:15 GMT
Sell minor rallies in GBP/USD - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
17:00 GMT
Sterling on the back-foot on Brexit developments? - UOB
FXStreet
|
16:48 GMT
Fitch: Scottish independence could lead to a rating downgrade
FXStreet
|
16:46 GMT
USD/CAD trims gains as crude oil recovers ground
FXStreet
|
16:33 GMT
UK slowing down? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
16:27 GMT
IMF's Lagarde: Global growth has reached a turning point
FXStreet
|
16:20 GMT
CBRT will keep the lower limit of interest rates corridor unchanged - AA survey
FXStreet
|
16:07 GMT
