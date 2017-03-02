Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
TRUMP
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) down to 5.47% in January from previous 5.75%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Colombia Consumer Price Index (YoY) down to 5.47% in January from previous 5.75%
FXStreet
|
Feb 05, 02:02 GMT
EUR/JPY MACD opens the gates for further depreciation
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 23:02 GMT
WTI targets $55 on the upside; Nine-month recovery continues - Baker Hughes
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:26 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions dipped from previous $72.9K to $70.8K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:01 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions up to 492.7K from previous 482.5K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:01 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions climbed from previous $109.4K to $119.2K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 22:01 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions: $12K vs $10.3K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:40 GMT
Trump makes Mexican peso great again - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:40 GMT
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-58K from previous ¥-66.8K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:40 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions up to £-62K from previous £-63.2K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:40 GMT
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions increased to €-46K from previous €-52.3K
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:40 GMT
UniCredit writedowns ring alarm bells for Italian banks - Reuters
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 20:28 GMT
FX Week Ahead: Goldilocks jobs report unlikely to inspire Trumpflation - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 19:57 GMT
US dollar index ends week lower
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 19:56 GMT
EUR/SEK short-term extreme overbought
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 19:01 GMT
USD/JPY: Neutral, unless it posts a daily close under 112.50 - UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 18:54 GMT
Eurozone: key economic numbers for next week - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 18:46 GMT
EUR/USD unable to rise above 1.0800, consolidates modest weekly gains
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 18:40 GMT
USD/CAD down 70-pips post-NFP fiasco; bears in control targeting 1.2820
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 18:17 GMT
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count: 583 vs 566
FXStreet
|
Feb 03, 18:01 GMT
Load More content ...