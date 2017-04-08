Coinbase will support Bitcoin Cash

Coinbase will support Bitcoin CashBy Omkar Godbole
Coinbase, one of the world's largest cyrptocurrency exchanges, has reversed its stance on Bitcoin Cash and says it will introduce support for the newly created virtual currency next year.
The exchange had refused to facilitate trading and did not allow its clients holding Bitcoin to claim their Bitcoin Cash entitlement. However, it has changed its stance and informed clients via mail that it would introduce support by January 1.
“Once supported, customers will be able to withdraw Bitcoin Cash. We’ll make a determination at a later date about adding trading support,” Coinbase said.
