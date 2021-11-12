COIN Stock Price: Coinbase Global Inc rebounds as analyst provides a serious price upgrade

On Thursday, the crypto markets took a breather from their recent run as BTC price pulled back off its recent all-time highs. Ethereum managed to continue its rise higher as it was trading about 3% higher on Thursday. Crypto market tracking site Coindesk reported that Bitcoin trading was much lower on Thursday than the previous couple of days, as Bitcoin entered overbought territory during its recent bull run.

One catalyst that seemed to get investors excited was a generous price upgrade from Piper Sandler on Thursday. The investment firm upped its target to a whopping $440.00 per share, from its previous target of $360.00, while also reiterating its overweight rating for the stock. Piper Sandler is shrugging off the recent earnings miss from Coinbase , and has faith that the popularity of crypto trading will remain high. For this to happen, the firm also likely presumes that benchmark cryptos like Ethereum and Bitcoin will continue to gain as well.

NASDAQ:COIN bounced back on Thursday after tumbling earlier in the week off of a disappointing earnings report. Shares of Coinbase gained 2.37% and closed the trading session at $336.39 . Coinbase has been on a tear over the past month so the slight pullback following earnings seems to be a minor blip on the radar for the stock. The stock has still gained nearly 35% over the past month and is trading well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Coinbase also benefited from a rebound in the broader NASDAQ index after the tech-heavy exchange fell by 1.66% the day before.

