CNY: Yuan appreciation trend has developed to prevent capital outflows - ING

CNY: Yuan appreciation trend has developed to prevent capital outflows - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ING are looking for the daily CNY fixing to remain strong in the coming months – following DXY asymmetrically such that the yuan fixing is likely to stay fairly stable on days when the US$ is strong, while moving higher when the US$ is weak.
Key Quotes
“Indeed, regulators are unlikely to relax the current administrative measures on capital outflows anytime soon, which should ensure yuan stability. We have revised our end-2017 USD/CNY forecast to 6.65.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.