China’s covid concerns accentuate the souring market mood. Economists at Commerzbank expect the Chinese Yuan to remain under pressure over the coming months.
Covid infections are sweeping across China
“More fiscal and monetary policy easing will come and still be much needed in the first half of 2023 to support growth.”
“Covid infections are sweeping across China following the Covid policy relaxation. Consumption will remain weak and supply chains will continue to be heavily disrupted in the near term.”
“CNY will likely remain under pressure in the coming months before shifting to an appreciation trend again.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0650 on upbeat German IFO
EUR/USD is holding higher ground near 1.0650, following encouraging indicators from Germany's IFO business survey. The pair remains underpinned by a broad-based US Dollar sell-off, as risk sentiment turns positive.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2200 amid renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD is extending the upswing above 1.2200, as the US Dollar decline picks up pace amid an improved market mood on Monday. GBP bulls shrug off the UK economic challenges and dovish BoE policy outlook.
Gold oscillates in a narrow range, remains below $1,800 mark
Gold price lacks any firm directional bias on Monday and remains confined in a narrow range. A modest USD downtick lends some support, though a combination of factors caps the upside.
Shiba Inu team begins special countdown, is Shibarium ready for launch?
Shiba Inu, the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization, has teased followers with a mystery countdown on its Twitter handle. The team posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer against a Shiba Inu-themed backdrop.
Week Ahead: Bank of Japan highlights a data-heavy week
The central bank torch will pass to the Bank of Japan next week. Even though the consensus is for no policy changes, the prospects for the yen have started to improve heading into a potentially stormy year.