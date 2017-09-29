CNY: Stability ahead of national congress – ANZ

CNY: Stability ahead of national congress – ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ANZ suggest that after a U-turn from exceptional strength to modest easing, they expect CNY to trade more steadily in the month ahead as the 19th National Congress starts on 18 October.
Key Quotes
“We expect the PBoC to remain proactive in managing the CNY, using the daily USD/CNY fix as a key instrument to guide the market.”
“We expect USD/CNY to trade in the range of 6.50– 6.70 in the near term before ending the year at 6.65.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.