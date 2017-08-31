CNY seems to have decoupled from the broader market - Westpac

The Chinese yuan seems to have decoupled from the broader market, with CNY and CNH easily the strongest regional currencies over the week, according to Sean Callow, Research Analyst at Westpac.

Key Quotes

“Headlines continue to print to reinforce the narrative that net foreign direct investment flows are tilting back towards China.”

“The break of USD/CNY 6.60 is eye-catching, but it remains debatable that onshore investors are turning bullish yuan, with the 12mth NDF at 6.75.”