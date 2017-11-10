CNY: Returning from the Golden Week holiday with a spring in its step - ING

CNY: Returning from the Golden Week holiday with a spring in its step - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
CNY has returned from the Golden Week holiday on fire as solid Chinese macro data has maintained the current optimism over the economic outlook, according to Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“Comments from PBoC Governor Zhou hinting at a near-term easing of capital and currency controls have also helped fuel investor sentiment. Indeed, ING’s Iris Pang notes ahead of China’s 19th Congress next week that while we don’t expect any exact details on RMB internationalisation reforms by the authorities – if the announced economic growth target is around 6.5%, then this still gives a sturdy fundamental background for CNY appreciation. A wider trading band post-Politburo is likely to support our view that USD/CNY could creep lower towards 6.40 by year-end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.