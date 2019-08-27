Westpac analysts point out that USD/CNH and USD/CNY broke the key psychological level of 7 on 5 August, after PBoC “allowed” the USD/CNY fixing to print above 6.90.
Key Quotes
“These pairs have continued to grind higher and broke 7.10 subsequently amid an escalation of trade tensions between the US and China.”
“With the burden of ‘7’ out of the way, the flexibility for the RMB to move based on market forces and fundamentals has increased.”
“The economic backdrop – with persistent impact from tariffs on trade flows, which filters through to production and investment – argues for a stable or falling RMB basket. With our expected weakness in the EUR – a heavy weight in the RMB basket, and general weakness in Asian currencies, this outlook for the RMB basket requires some adjustment against the dollar. We expect USD/CNY to grind towards 7.20 by year end, with risk to the upside.”
“China appears willing to let the RMB weaken further to reflect fundamentals, as long as that will not trigger substantial capital outflows. In this regard, we continue to monitor various indicators including the monthly FX settlement data to gauge RMB sentiment and flows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition agrees path to block no-deal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders have agreed to work together via legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.
USD/JPY: uncertainty underpins the JPY
Japanese July Corporate Service Price Index came in at 0.5%. US-China trade war to keep escalating and hurting the market’s sentiment. USD/JPY at risk to retest yearly lows on a break below 105.60, the immediate support.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1530 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and touched a fresh intraday high level of $1535 in the last hour. US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit traditional safe-haven assets.
US Conference Board Consumer Sentiment Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
Consumer confidence forecast to decline but remain buoyant in August. Labor market strength continues to support consumer optimism. Trade conflicts and tariffs have yet to damage consumer sentiment.