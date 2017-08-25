CME Dec Fed rate hike probability sees no changeBy Omkar Godbole
Silent Yellen at Jackson Hole has yielded a broad based sell-off in the USD, although no major changes are noted in the CME Dec rate hike probability.
The CME FedWatch tool puts the probability of a 25-basis point rate hike in December at 35.8%. While this is slightly higher than the previous day’s print of 32.5%, the probability is still well below 50.00%.
Essentially, the markets are pricing on balance that Fed will not raise rates again this year. A month ago, the odds of a December rate hike stood at 47%.
