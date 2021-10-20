Cloudflare Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to sell NET stock?

- Cloudflare stock has been on a charge of late.
- NYSE: NET surged for 12 straight sessions before Tuesday.
- Finally, on Tuesday the stock saw red with a sharp fall.
We had asked the question: Can Cloudflare (NET) make it lucky 13 by rising for 13 straight sessions? The stock finally grew top heavy and stumbled at the final hurdle. Cloudflare stock suffered a pretty steep fall on Tuesday, closing at $172.89 for a loss of 4.36%. Not too surprising though when you consider the stock was up nearly 40% in the last month before yesterday's fall. The catalyst had appeared to be the increased attention the stock generated after the major Facebook outage. NET is seen as a leader in the internet security field, and some commentary from the company was well-received and widely circulated about the Facebook outage. The company is a cloud services provider that primarily focuses on security and content optimization offerings. The company grew out of a cloud-based firewall idea, and in 2009 it won the Harvard Business School Business Plan competition. Cloudflare says its mission is to build a better internet.
Cloudflare (NET) key statistics
|Market Cap
|$53 billion
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|117
|Price/Book
|63
|Enterprise Value
|$32 billion
|Gross Margin
|77%
|Net Margin
|
-25%
|52-week high
|$182.90
|52-week low
|$50.54
|Short Interest
|3.3% Refinitiv
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $129.69
Cloudflare (NET) stock news
Monday saw Cloudflare launch a collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) and other search engines to optimize search results. Despite Tuesday's fairly decent fall there was not a whole lot of new information behind the stocks fall. Merely it was that momentum has slowed and nothing can go up forever! The Refinitiv social media monitor shows mentions of NET stock dropping about 30% from Monday to Tuesday. On Tuesday, Cowen&Co increased its price target for Cloudflare (NET) to $200 from a previous $135.
Cloudflare (NET) stock forecast
Staying above $145 keeps things bullish for NET shares in the medium-term view. The stock was very overbought on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Overbought readings for this are usually above 70, but at FXStreet we use 80 to filter out a lot of false signals. Cloudflare stock was at over 83 on the RSI going into Tuesday but has now come back. Short-term support is at $165, but our preferred buy-the-dip zone is at $145. There is huge support at $120 in volume terms, but that is a long way down. A pullback is fine, but not below $145, which is really where the stock exploded from.
