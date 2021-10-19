Cloudflare (NET) Stock Price and Forecast: Why it is time to sell NET stock

Cloudflare stock surges yet again on Monday.

NET price is up for 12 consecutive days and aiming for lucky 13.

Cloudflare is a social media darling with huge interest from retail traders.

Cloudflare stock is on course to achieve the lucky 13 on Tuesday as the stock looks to be in the green for 13 straight sessions. That is some feat and puts the stock firmly in the crosshairs of retail traders, who love the strong surge and perhaps volatility in this one. Cloudflare is a technology company that some of our readers may not be familiar with. The company is a cloud services provider that primarily focuses on security and content optimization offerings. The company grew out of a cloud-based firewall idea, and in 2009 it won the Harvard Business School Business Plan competition.

The performance of Cloudflare (NET) stock is impressive, with the stock up nearly 40% in the last month alone and taking its gains for 2021 to 137%. Now that is to the moon!

Cloudflare (NET) key statistics

Market Cap $53 billion Price/Earnings Price/Sales 117 Price/Book 63 Enterprise Value $32 billion Gross Margin 77% Net Margin -25% 52-week high $182.90 52-week low $50.54 Short Interest 3.3% Refinitiv Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy $129.69

Cloudflare (NET) stock news

The latest catalyst for Cloudflare (NET) stock was the announcement on Monday of a collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) and other major search engines to help improve the search results of those search engines. The company issued a release: "By participating in the IndexNow.org initiative, Cloudflare will allow websites to automatically notify search engines whenever content is created, updated, or deleted so they can be more efficiently crawled. Now, all Cloudflare customers can ensure users see the most up-to-date version of their content, all with a single click."

Why is Cloudflare (NET) stock up?

The stock has certainly generated momentum with 12 up days in a row, and social media mentions have been increasing steadily. On Tuesday, Cowen&Co increased its price target for Cloudflare (NET) to $200 from a previous $135. The stock also gained increased attention after the Facebook outage a few weeks ago. Cloudflare released a blog post on what happened, and this increased its visibility. It has rallied nearly 40% since then.

Cloudflare will release its earnings on Thursday, November 4, after the close.

Cloudflare (NET) stock forecast

Looking at the weekly chart clearly, then we have a super high growth tech stock. We can also see the surge above $140, which occurred after the Facebook outage.

Nothing can go up forever, and this one is overdone. Markets are strong again, but there are other opportunities out there. Time to book or protect profits with a trailing stop in our view. A pullback after a strong move is fine, so long as that pullback does not break the original breakout level. In this case that is around $140.

Staying above $140 keeps things bullish for Cloudflare (NET) shares. The stock is now very overbought on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Overbought readings for this are usually above 70, but at FXStreet we use 80 to filter out a lot of false signals. Cloudflare (NET) stock is at over 83 on the RSI. Will we get one more day of green to make it unlucky 13?