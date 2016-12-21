Citi/YouGov poll: UK inflation expectations seen rising to 3.0% vs. 2.8% prev.

The latest monthly poll conducted jointly by Citi bank and YouGov revealed that the UK inflation expectations are seen rising higher in December.

Key Details:

Long-term expectations 3.0% vs 2.8% prev in Nov

Short-term public inflation expectations broadly steady at 2.4% vs 2.36% but below BOE f/cast of 2.7% yy by end of 2017

Citi reports, “The 60 bps rise in long-term inflation expectations since July mirrors similar uptick in market based measure and is a sign of normalization, although it's unlikely to trigger BOE policy normalization due to the start of the Brexit process.”