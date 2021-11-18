Cisco Systems Stock News and Forecast: CSCO drops in premarket on forecast concerns

CSCO stock down 7.1% in Thursday's premarket.

Cisco beat on both EPS and revenue for fiscal Q1.

CSCO fiscal Q2 guiance underwhelmed the market.

Though Cisco Systems (CSCO) released slight earnings beats on Wednesday after the market closed, investors chose to focus on less than bullish projections by managment for the fiscal second quarter. CSCO sold down more than 6% in the afterhours market and is down about 7.2% at $52.69 in Thursday's premarket.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock News: fiscal Q2 guidance not satisfactory for market

Cisco reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 compared with Wall Street consensus of $0.80. The computer networking giant had fiscal Q1 revenue of $12.9 billion, which missed forecasts by about $81 million or 0.6%.

EPS and revenue were both up 8% YoY.

The primary reason for the pullback appears to be guidance for fiscal Q2. Management said to expected GAAP EPS between $0.64 and $0.68 rather than the $0.70 both seen in Q1 and expected by Wall Street.

The pandemic-induced supply chain shortages and logistics headache also worries some investors. CEO Chuck Robbins recently told Barron's, "At some point you lose something to someone who can deliver faster."

During the earnings call, CFO Scott Herren said the logistics backup is causing shortages of chipos, power supplies and substrates used in the manufacturing process.

CSCO key statistics

Market Cap $239 billion Price/Earnings 23 Price/Sales 5 Price/Book 6 Enterprise Value $226 billion Operating Margin 27.6% Profit Margin 21.3% 52-week high $60.27 52-week low $40.77 Short Interest 1% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $62.82

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Chart: plenty of volume between $52 and $53

There is a whole lot of volume between $52 and $53. Because CSCO stock is down into $53 territory in the premarket, we think the stock should find its footing somewhere around here. CSCO shares bounced off of the $53 region on August 18 and October 6. Additionally, CSCO is a low volatility stock with a bunch of Buy ratings from analysts and plenty of long-term institutional holders. The stock touched or remained in the $52 to $53 region for much of March through July of this year.

Support below here is found at $49 to $50, where CSCO bounced off on May 19 and 20. Further support is at $45.

With the 9-day moving average set to move below the 21-day moving average today at $56.33, this price becomes are pivot point. Shareholders will know the downward spiral is fully over when CSCO price moves above $56.33.