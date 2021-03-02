Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV Stock) Price and News: Extends losses after spiking in early trading

- NYSE:CCIV sheds 0.39% despite the broader markets surging to start the week.
- CCIV seems to have lost its momentum even as electric vehicle stocks rallied to start March.
- Impending merger with Lucid Motors has peaked investor interest, including groups on Reddit.
NYSE:CCIV was the hottest stock on the market a couple of weeks ago, but since it officially announced its reverse merger with Lucid Motors, investors have slammed on the brakes. On Monday, despite a broader market rally that saw the S&P 500 jump 2.4%, CCIV traded sideways trimming 0.39% to close the trading session at $30.63. Shares are now trading 52% lower than the 52-week high price of $64.86 that it saw in mid-February.
The broader electric vehicle sector rallied on Monday as tech stocks and the NASDAQ rebounded by 3.01%. Industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) jumped by 6.36% after lagging for most of the year so far, and Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) surged by 8.96% ahead of its fourth quarter earnings report after the closing bell. CCIV recorded a lower than average daily trading volume, as the recently quoted valuation of $68 billion seems to have scared some investors off of its sky-high stock price.
CCIV Stock Price
As CCIV and Lucid Motors head towards their impending merger, the stock still represents an opportunity to get into a company with a strong management team and a manufacturing plant that is nearly completed. Lucid definitely targets a high-end demographic as its Lucid Air sedan is priced at $96,000, $139,000, and $169,000, depending on which model you prefer. While expected vehicle deliveries certainly will not be as high as companies with entry level models, with time Lucid could see some impressive margin growth as production ramps up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
