Churchill Capital (CCIV stock) price: Lucid Motors falls as SPACs continue to sell off

- NYSE:CCIV dropped by 7.41% amidst another down day for growth sectors.
- Lucid unveils a new video demonstrating how the Air sedan handles sub-zero temperatures.
- Lucid has already sold out of its high-end Dream Edition, and is already looking ahead to 2022.
NYSE:CCIV has become the epitome of an overhyped SPAC IPO that bought a lot on the rumor, and sold even more on the news. Churchill Capital is the blank-check company that is bringing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival Lucid Motors public and while it didn’t quite gain meme stock status, there is a difficult lesson being learned by some retail investors. On Thursday, as the growth sector correction continued to hit Wall Street, shares of CCIV tumbled by 7.41% to close the trading session at $20.12, representing some of the lowest price levels since January. CCIV famously surged up to a staggering $64.86 at the end of February, before dropping by nearly 40% the next day.
Lucid posted an impressive demonstration video of how the Air sedan will operate under sub-freezing temperatures. Why is this significant? Truthfully it isn’t for most of the world’s population, but it does show off Lucid’s ability to manage power and heat during frigid temperatures, as well as have its computer systems continue to function. This is crucial in some markets like Scandinavia, where electric vehicle adoption is amongst the highest in the developed world.
CCIV Stock news
As for the stock, CCIV hasn’t shown any signs of being able to stop the bleeding anytime soon. The exact date where Lucid will become the public entity still has not been announced, although many analysts expect this to be announced at some point this quarter. Until then, there are a lot of impatient investors who have been left holding the bag of CCIV shares, and with all vehicle sales accounted for already this year, investors may need to wait until 2022 to see the stock return to its previous highs.
