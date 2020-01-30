Christine Lagarde: I am sad to see our British friends leave the EU

The UK formally leaves the European Union (EU) at 23:00 on Friday, 31 January. But it will immediately enter an 11-month transition period. In a tweet, the governor of the European Central Bank has stated that she is "sad to see," their, "British friends leave the EU."

I am sad to see our British friends leave the EU. We will act within our mandate to ensure Brexit causes as little disruption as possible for the citizens, employers and financial markets of the euro area. We look with confidence towards the future, united as Europeans.

Market implications

During the transition, the UK will continue to obey EU rules and pay money to the EU. Most things will stay the same but there will be some changes. However, as Brexit will continue to cast its shadow on the UK and EU economic outlook, there are green shoots in the EZ economy, notably in the recent PMIs. The manufacturing sector has been a real drag on the Composit but there has been a recent turn in the data. A lower US dollar could also support the case for a higher euro, which would not be welcomed by the European Central Bank not EZ manufacturers.