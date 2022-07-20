CHIPS Act passes first procedural hurdle.

Intel stock has advanced for four straight sessions.

Nvidia, AMD shares could now benefit from R&D credits.

The US Senate voted affirmatively on Tuesday night to go ahead with work on the CHIPs Act, a bill that would provided as much as $54 billion in subsidies and funding to reshore and ramp up semiconductor production in the US. The new bill, dubbed CHIPS Plus, now contains provisions for research and design tax credits that would help fabless chip designers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA) and Qualcomm (QCOM). The bulk of the funding would still go to chip producers like Intel (INTC), which says it will use subsidies to build its $20 billion advanced semiconductor factory in Ohio. INTC stock is slightly ahead in Wednesday's premarket. If it advanced in the regular session, this would be the fifth straight consecutive day of gains.

CHIPS Act may see passage next week

The US Senate voted 64-34 on Tuesday night in a procedural vote to maintain debate on the contours of the CHIPS Act, which stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act. The vote on Tuesday means that the bill should be able to counter any attempt to block it. The Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, voted against the bill. Much of what US lawmakers are haggling over at present involves more than a thousand riders to the bill that involve unrelated or somewhat related legislative add-ons like climate bills and scientific funding. Congressional observers still remain quite optimistic about the bill's passage and say it may pass as soon as next week.

Though the general opinion was that Republicans did not want the Democrats to gain a legislative win ahead of mid-term elections this fall, Ohio is a largely Republican-run state. The largest portion of funding from the bill would head to Ohio to help Intel build out its gigantic $20 billion foundry complex for advanced chip production. Intel says if the bill goes through as currently written, it may eventually build and increase its investment to $100 billion at the same location to build as many as eight mega foundries.

CHIPS Act bill coming to the fore has lots to due with US corporations, from automakers to computer assemblers, being affected by a critical semiconductor supply crunch in 2021. Though the supply crunch has abated somewhat, industry experts still say that deliveries for certain advanced chips are still taking a full year from the date of order to reach customers. Over the past three decades, US semiconductor chip manufacturing has fallen from about one-third of global output to 12% at present.

Politico is reporting this morning that "trade provisions and a sweeping strategy on China designed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee" have already been booted from the bill. This makes for a somewhat slimmer bill and may demonstrate that Intel's lobbyists are already making headway. Intel is said to be against provisions from an earlier bill that would bar companies that accept subsidies from the CHIPS Act to produce advanced chips in China.

News that research & design tax credits and/or funding are still somewhat unclear. Fabless designers like Nvidia, AMD and Qualcomm were said to be mulling opposing an earlier version of the bill for not including the tax credits, but it is uncertain whether these R&D funds are the same as what those companies were lobbying for.

Intel stock news: Benefitting from CHIPS

Intel stock is ahead by 0.25% at $40.32 at the time of writing. Shares of the legacy chip giant have struggled this year but have advanced for the four previous sessions.

Bank of America is out with a research note saying that, besides Intel, Applied Materials (AMAT) and ASML Holding (ASML) could both benefit from features of the bill that aid the makers of semiconductor foundry machinery. Increased production in the US would also give both companies a larger market for their products.

Last week it was reported that Intel had begun informing customers of price increases. The company said this was in response to inflationary pressure. Nikkei Asia says these cost increases may reach as high as 20%. Susquehanna's Christopher Rolland threw some shade on Intel on Tuesday in a note to clients. The biggest worry for Rolland is a deterioration in PC demand that would affect sales in Intel's PC segment. The analyst revised Q2 EPS, which is scheduled to be released on July 28, down from $0.71 to $0.69 and pegged full-year EPS at $3.34 rather than $3.60.

"If indeed revenues are light, perhaps [management] felt they did not technically miss the bottom end of the range (because none was given), and therefore management did not feel compelled to preannounce," wrote Rolland.

Wedbush Securities analyst Matt Bryson said on Tuesday that he thinks AMD stock will continue to take market share from Intel's PC and server business through 2024 and 2025. He also said Nvidia will suffer from a reduction in sales of its GPUs to crypto mining operations, which are in great danger now that crypto prices have fallen so much in the first half of this year.

Intel stock forecast: Facing resistance at $44.75

Intel stock is looking to advance for the fifth straight session on Wednesday. The stock faces resistance at $44.75 from the early June swing high. Intel stock closed at $37.21 on both July 12 and 13. This makes that price level the new support of choice. Expect INTC share price to wax and wane between these two fronts.

INTC's Accumulation/Distribution indicator has been trending higher this month but needs to make it back to 8.85 billion, the figure from early June. The 9-day moving average leading the 21-day moving average is a good sign for bulls.