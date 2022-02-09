Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock News and Forecast: CMG stock cooks up a storm

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock heats up on Tuesday after earnings.

CMG shares rise over 6% in aftermarket trading on Tuesday.

CMG reports earnings ahead of estimates for revenue and EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is cooking in Wednesday's premarket after another set of strong earnings. The stock is currently up over 6% from Tuesday's regular session close. The company has benefitted from lockdown eating habits, and this marks the fourth straight earnings beat for CMG.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock News

CMG reported earnings per share of $5.58 versus the estimate of $5.26. Revenue came in at $1.961 billion, slightly ahead of the $41.96 billion estimate. Chipotle also said the board has approved a stock buyback program of $200 million. The company said it has raised prices by around 4%, but it feels it can continue to raise prices more if needed. Margin is expected to be nearly 22% at the restaurant level in Q1, according to Reuters.

Chipotle margins were 20.2% for this earnings quarter, slightly lower than consensus and down from last quarter. Higher wage costs and commodity prices were a factor. Chipotle remains in expansion mode and sees 235 to 250 new restaurants opening in 2022. The company already opened 78 new locations last quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Forecast

Chipotle has been in a strong downtrend since peaking last September. Earnings have held up, but the stock had soared during the lockdown. This move really accelerated in the second half of 2021. The stock bounced off important support at $1,315 in January.

This is high volume support that stems from the lows back in May and June of 2021. The downtrend should remain until $1,521 is broken. That is the key resistance. Above the 200-day moving average, $1,660 will then become the target. Adding to the potential for a bottoming formation is the bullish divergence from the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

CMG chart, daily