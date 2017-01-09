Chinese Yuan hits 14-month high

Chinese Yuan hits 14-month highBy Omkar Godbole
The onshore Yuan exchange rate [CNY] rose 0.2% to 6.5783 per dollar, the strongest level since June 2016 after the PBOC firmed up the trading band and the latest Caixin manufacturing PMI bettered estimates.
The PBOC set the Yuan reference rate for the day at 6.5909 per dollar.
Meanwhile, the offshore exchange rate [CNH] strengthened 0.3% to 6.5781 per US dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.