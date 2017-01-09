Chinese Yuan hits 14-month high

The onshore Yuan exchange rate [CNY] rose 0.2% to 6.5783 per dollar, the strongest level since June 2016 after the PBOC firmed up the trading band and the latest Caixin manufacturing PMI bettered estimates.

The PBOC set the Yuan reference rate for the day at 6.5909 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the offshore exchange rate [CNH] strengthened 0.3% to 6.5781 per US dollar.