Chinese Yuan and Indian Rupee set to appreciate at a rapid pace – Westpac

Economists at Westpac updated their forecasts for the USD/CNY and USD/INR pairs by the end of 2023 and 2024.
CNY and INR have great promise
“The USD/CNY pair is expected to see a large sustained move to 6.50 end-2023 and Y6.10 end-2024.”
“India’s Rupee is also poised to be appreciated at a rapid pace. USD/INR at 75 and USD/INR at 72 are the forecast levels for the end-2023 and 2024.”
