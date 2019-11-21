Chinese Vice President Wang: The international order is under attack

Chinese Vice President Wang is crossing the wires, saying that the 'International order is under attack' ...
Additional comments
- Must make sensible decisions in the face of these challenges.
- The market will continue to play a decisive role in market allocation.
- In a new era China needs to sustain their prosperity facing very server external and internal challenges.
- Need to work faster to modernise the economy.
- Will stick to path of peaceful development.
FX implications:
Markets have been leaning with a risk-off bias, bar record highs in US benchmark at the start fo the week. Asian bources, howver, have been a different story ever since Trump on Tuesday said that tariffs would be raised if a trade deal isn't secured with China. Also, the US bill backing Hong Kong democracy efforts which sparked an immediate outcry from both HK and China warning of retaliation made for a negative start on and end on Wall Street overnight whivh has filtered its way through to today's Asian session - The Yen is the main beneficiary and such comments from Chinese Vice President Wang do little to improve risk appatite.
EUR/USD: 50% Fib capping upside, bearish hammer on D1
EUR/USD's recovery rally from recent lows below 1.10 has stalled around the key Fibo level and a pullback could be in the offing. The pair has repeatedly failed to beat 1.1082.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY bounces-back above 108.50 on fresh trade optimism
USD/JPY staged a quick 30-pips rebound on risk recovery following some upbeat remarks from the Chinese Vice-Premier Liu. The spot regained the 108.50 level, tracking the bounce in the S&P 500 futures.
Gold: Looks heavy with signs of indecision on the daily chart
Gold could slip into losses as technical charts are indicating the recovery rally has run out of steam. The market sentiment is still quite bearish as the metal is struggling despite US-China political tensions.
FOMC minutes dash hope for future rate cuts, trade deal worries send equities plunging
The minutes of the October 29-30 Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting showed that most likely all eight members who voted in favor of the 0.25% cut thought it was sufficient to keep the expansion intact.