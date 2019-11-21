Chinese Vice President Wang: The international order is under attack

Chinese Vice President Wang is crossing the wires, saying that the 'International order is under attack' ...

Additional comments

Must make sensible decisions in the face of these challenges.

The market will continue to play a decisive role in market allocation.

In a new era China needs to sustain their prosperity facing very server external and internal challenges.

Need to work faster to modernise the economy.

Will stick to path of peaceful development.

FX implications:

Markets have been leaning with a risk-off bias, bar record highs in US benchmark at the start fo the week. Asian bources, howver, have been a different story ever since Trump on Tuesday said that tariffs would be raised if a trade deal isn't secured with China. Also, the US bill backing Hong Kong democracy efforts which sparked an immediate outcry from both HK and China warning of retaliation made for a negative start on and end on Wall Street overnight whivh has filtered its way through to today's Asian session - The Yen is the main beneficiary and such comments from Chinese Vice President Wang do little to improve risk appatite.