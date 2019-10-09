Chinese trade officials to complete Washington consultation agenda - Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin’s, tweeted out, noting that “Some reports said Chinese delegation will cut short its stay in Washington. But based on what I know, the delegation ... will complete the scheduled consultation agenda.”

This comes after Tuesday’s reports that the Chinese delegation was already planning to cut short its stay in Washington by one night.

The above piece of news has little to no impact on the markets, as the risk sentiment remains elevated amid fresh US-China trade deal hopes.