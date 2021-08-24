Chinese stocks experience biggest 1-day rally of 2021

Stocks in China surged during Tuesday’s session, as investors moved to capitalise on recent market weakness within the world’s second largest economy.
The Chinese stock market has been under pressure in recent weeks, with many of the country’s biggest companies experiencing huge selloffs, as a result of stiffening regulations.
However on Tuesday, equities had their best day so far of the year, with the likes of Alibaba climbing by over 8%.
Today’s rally also comes, as Chinese authorities confirmed that a recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections had begun to slow, giving way to potential easing of domestic travel restrictions.
Both the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite finished higher on Tuesday.
U.S. indices higher, as new home sales rise
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ hit record highs for the second consecutive session, as data released showed that U.S. new home sales rose.
Figures reported by the Commerce Department showed that new home sales in the United States rose by 1.0% in the month of July.
This increase took the total to an annual rate to 708,000 units last month, whilst June’s figures were revised up to 701,000 units.
In addition to the increase in sales, the average house price rose by 18.4% to $390,500 from the same period a year ago.
Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were 0.25% higher as of writing, with the NASDAQ up 0.48%.
