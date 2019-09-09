Chinese President Xi: Will support development of private firms

Chinese President Xi Jinping crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they will continue to support the development of private firms.

"We will continue to promote high-quality development of trade," the president told China's Central Television (CCTV).

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 2% on the day while the S&P 500 Futures was adding 0.22% to suggest that Wall Street is likely to start the day modestly higher.