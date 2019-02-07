Chinese Premier Li: World economic risks rising

The risks to world economic growth are rising amid a slowdown in the global trade, Chinese Premier Li said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
Li added further nations should uphold the World Trade Organization's (WTO) bedrock idea of free trade.
Key quotes
"China supports the necessary WTO reform."
"Impacts of past QE should be reviewed."
"China's opening up has shared benefits with other nations."
"Supports foreign entry into it, pharma, new materials."
"Will further open up access to the manufacturing sector."
"To scrap ownership limits for securities and life insurance by 2020."
