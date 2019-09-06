Chinese Premier Li: We hope Germany accepts more Chinese companies and loosens export-rules for certain goods

While speaking at the same even German Chancellor Angela Merkel did a few minutes ago, China’s Premier Li requested Germany to open up its economy for certain goods.
Key quotes
"We hope Germany accepts more Chinese companies and loosens export-rules for certain goods."
"China will open its economy even more, also for foreign investment."
FX implications
Markets are more interested in the US-China trade headlines and the US Nonfarm payrolls, which in-turn portrayed less attention to the news.
