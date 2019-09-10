Chinese Premier Li: US and China should find solutions to trade dispute

China’s Premier Li crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that he hopes US-China trade talks make progress and added that sides should find solutions to the trade dispute.

These comments seem to be helping the market sentiment improve. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which lost more than 1% earlier in the day, is now down only 0.4% on the day. Additionally, the S&P 500 Futures has turned flat on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day little changed.