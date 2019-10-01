Chinese PMIs extended the rebound in September – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Ho Woei Chen assessed the latest PMI releases in the Chinese economy.
Key Quotes
“China’s September manufacturing PMIs released this morning came in stronger than expected despite a more cautious global growth outlook and concerns that tensions between US and China are spreading beyond trade to technology and investments which could potentially cover portfolio investments”.
“The improvements in manufacturing PMIs injected some optimism into the outlook for China and suggested that its manufacturing sector could be more resilient than expected. However, against the backdrop of US-China trade tensions and a global growth slowdown, we continue to see risks for China’s economy tilted to the downside”.
“The moderation in the July-August macroeconomic data including industrial production (IP), fixed asset investment (FAI) and retail sales were all pointing to further pressure on 3Q19 GDP growth”.
“As such, policy makers in China will continue to use a mix of monetary and fiscal stimulus tools to support growth. On 6th September, the PBoC announced its third cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) this year, by 50 bps for all banks, with an additional, targeted 100 bps cut for qualified smaller financial institutions… The countercyclical measures are expected to cushion the slowdown though China will likely maintain a measured approach. PBoC Governor Yi Gang had said that China is not in a rush to cut interest rates massively or use quantitative easing like some other central banks around the world, and will maintain a prudent policy stance”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers biggest quarterly drop since Q2, 2018
EUR/USD is operating on slippery grounds, having registered the biggest quarterly drop in over a year in Q3. The focus today is on the preliminary Eurozone inflation data for September. The common currency could regain some poise if the core inflation beats estimates.
GBP/USD: All eyes on UK Manufacturing PMI, Brexit plan
GBP/USD stays below 1.2300 ahead of the key day. The UK PM Johnson is expected to reveal secrets of his Brexit plan and while struggling with domestic politics. The UK/US Manufacturing PMIs could entertain traders.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly tops beyond 108.00 amid firmer USD
USDJPY extends gains and flirts with eight-day highs near 108.25, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar strength and risk-on action in the Asian equities, as the JPY markets ignore Japan's sales tax hike.
Gold: Weaker around 8-week low as DXY hits multi-month high
With the US Dollar (DXY) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.
US Manufacturing ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Too soon to cheer
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 50.0 in September after slipping to 49.1 in August and 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.3 from 46.0. The employment index was 47.4 in August and 51.7 in July.