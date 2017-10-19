Chinese National Congress in centre stage – UOB

Strategists at UOB Group have given their views on the ongoing Chinese National Congress.

Key Quotes

“The Communist Party of China’s General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered a report that charts out China’s plan to move into a new era of great modern socialist country by middle of the 21st century”.

“In the economic policy space, no major surprises as China is set to continue its market reform measures in the next 5 years, highlighting policies that are still ongoing, including upgrading of manufacturing sector, SOE reform, rebalancing towards consumption, market reforms, market-based interest rate and exchange rate, and Belt & Road Initiative”.

“Next sequence of events: the National Congress will run from 18 Oct to 24 Oct and on 25 Oct at the First Plenary Session of the Central Committee, a new leadership will be elected in place for the next 5 years”.