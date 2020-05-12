Chinese health authorities report 15 new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 for May 11

Reuters informs markets that the Chinese health authorities reported 15 new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 for May 11 and 1 new case of COVID-19 for May 11.

Just 1 new coronavirus case for May 11 is down from 17 a day earlier. The data comes from the National Health Commission. The new case was a so-called imported infection involving a traveller returning from overseas. The previous day, China reported 7 new imported cases. Fifteen new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported, versus 12 the previous day.

The total case toll now stands at 82,919 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633. For markets, this is an improvement but with other nations seeking to open up, it should not be taken lightly and markets are mixed at the start of this week due to mixed sentiment. We are seeing a firm dollar int he back of it with the DXY reaching as high as 100.44. AUD/USD is also feeling the pressures with a fresh low below the 0.65 handle at 0.6434 and AUD/JPY also on the back foot: AUD/JPY turns lower from April 30 high, data-heavy session ahead