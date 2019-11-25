Chinese Govt sources: China, US are very close to the phase one trade deal – Global Times

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The Global Times quoted experts close to the Chinese government, in its latest tweet, as saying that “contrary to negative media reports, China and the US are very close to the phase one trade deal, and China remains committed to continuing talks for a phase two or even a phase three deal with the US, on equal footing”.

The risk sentiment is seen receiving an added lift on the above tweet, as USD/JPY revisits daily tops of 108.81 while Asian stocks keep the upbeat momentum intact.

