Citing people familiar with the situation, Bloomberg reports that the Chinese government officials have told major state-run agricultural firms to pause purchases of some American farm goods, including soybeans, as Beijing evaluates the tensions with the US over the issue over the Hong Kong new security law.

The sources said: “Chinese buyers are also said to have canceled an unspecified number of US pork orders, although private companies have not been told to halt imports yet.”

Market reaction

The US dollar is seeing a bit of a bounce on the above report, which is seen souring the risk sentiment. The US dollar index recovers from 97.85 lows, now looking to regain the 98 handle.

The report could jeopardize the US-China phase one trade deal and therefore, there is a shift in the market mood, with the European stocks trading near daily lows.