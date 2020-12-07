Chinese Foreign Minister underscored a commitment to phase 1 trade deal

Chinese foreign minister wang Yi underscored a commitment to phase 1 trade deal in a videoconference with executives, according to the US-China Business Council.

''Hopeful will start phase 2 trade negotiations under Biden administration.''

For some recent background, the New York Times on Wednesday quoted the US president-elect as saying that he will not immediately cancel the trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports.

There has been little reaction in the markets to such sentiment while the focus remains with the stimulus hopes, the Federal Reserve and a coronavirus vaccine.