Chinese envoy to UN: Confirmed coronavirus cases in China at 9,809 with 213 deaths

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China stands at 9.809 with a death toll of 213, China's Permanent Representative to the UN, Zhang Jun, said in Vienna on Friday.

Earlier in the day, "international solidarity is extremely important and for that purpose, all countries should behave in a responsible manner," Zhang told reporters.

Risk aversion

Markets remain risk-averse on Friday with major European equity indexes erasing between 0.25 and 0.9% and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1.5%.