Chinese embassy warns its citizens to exercise caution in travelling to Canada

Amid simmering tensions between China and Canada over the Hong Kong issue, The Chinese embassy in China issued a warning to its citizens on Monday to exercise caution in travelling to Canada, per Reuters.

The warning in lieu of the “frequent violent actions” by law enforcement.

The embassy also said the Chinese citizens should pay close to the local security situation.

