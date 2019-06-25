Chinese Embassy confirmed that China has halted Canadian meat imports

Chinese Embassy in Canada has confirmed that China has halted Canadian meat imports.

The Chinese Embassy in Canada has confirmed that China has halted Canadian meat imports after pork was found with ractopamine residue. This is weighing on the Loonie lifting Funds. USD/CAD is now trading 20 pips higher on the Asian sessions between 1.3164 and 1.3186.

Reuters explained that China will turn away any “meat products” shipped from Canada starting on Wednesday, according to a report in Le Journal de Montreal, citing an official in the office of the Chinese consulate general in Montreal: