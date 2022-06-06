"Chinese economy is expected to improve in H2," said China Securities Journal (CSJ) during the latest publication.
The CSJ also adds that the Chinese economy has benefited from virus control and policy stimulus. "As depreciation pressure is relieved, the yuan may stabilise," per the Chinese press.
It’s worth noting that China’s zero covid policy and readiness for more stimulus, coupled with strong activity restrictions, enabled the dragon nation to overcome the fresh wave of the virus at home.
With the successful clearing after the virus-hit activity restrictions, Beijing and Shanghai braced for faster economic pick-up and announced unlock plans the previous day while offering positive support to the market’s risk appetite during the early week.
However, anxiety ahead of this week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May and the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting seems to have kept the traders on the edge.
That aid, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses near 4,115, after witnessing a pullback on Wall Street, by the press time.
Also read: USD/CNH eyes to regain 6.6600 as China’s trade, covid optimism battles downbeat PMI
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD desires acceptance around 0.7200, investors await RBA policy, US CPI in focus
The AUD/USD pair is gauging acceptance near the crucial support of 0.7190 in the Asian session. Investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the RBA for further guidance, which is due in the European session
EUR/USD eyes further losses below 1.0700 as yields underpin firmer USD
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.0680 during Tuesday’s Asian, after two consecutive days of downturn, as mixed sentiment and firmer yields favored bears ahead of this week’s key data/events.
Gold looks to break below $1,840 as US inflation is seen stable above 8%
Gold price is oscillating in a minor range of $1,840.70-1,842.60 in early Tokyo after an initiative selling structure. The precious metal witnessed a sheer downside move after experiencing a significant selling pressure from Monday’s high near $1,858.00.
Why investors must keep AVAX price on their watchlists this week
AVAX price displays newfound bullish momentum to start this week’s trading session as the bulls have printed a significant engulfing on the six-hour chart.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!