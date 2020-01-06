Chinese delegation to travel to US on January 13 to sign phase one deal - SCMP

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) came out with the latest headlines, citing that China’s trade delegation tentatively plans to travel to Washington for four days from January 13th for the signing of the phase one deal.

The delegation will be led by China’s Vice Premier Liu He. This comes after US President Trump sent a tweet on New Year’s Eve saying that he would sign the deal with “high representatives” from Beijing on January 15 in the White House.

“After discussion, the Chinese side decided to revise their plan to accommodate Trump, and will return to China on January 16”, the SCMP reports.