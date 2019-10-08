Chinese delegation to cut short its stay in Washington - SCMP

According to the Chinese news outlet South China Morning Post (SCMP), the Chinese delegation is planning to cut short its stay in Washington by one night as they get ready for the 13th round of trade negotiations with the United States (US).

"China is subtly toning down expectations ahead of this week's high-level trade talks with the United States in Washington as the respective camps remain sharply divided over fundamental issues," wrote SCMP's Zhou Xin.

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays under pressure on Tuesday and was last down 2% on the day at 1.531%.