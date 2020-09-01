Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI, Aug beats at 53.1 vs 52.8 in July

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index(PMI) rose to 53.1 last month from July's 52.8, marking the sector's fourth consecutive month of growth and the biggest rate of expansion since January 2011.
Key points
- China's August Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rises to 53.1, highest since Jan 2011 (vs 52.8 in July, Reuters poll 52.6)
- China's August Caixin/Markit PMI shows export orders grow for first time this year, emerging from COVID gloom.
Reuters reported that China's factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, bolstered by the first increase in new export orders this year as manufacturers ramped up production to meet rebounding demand, a private survey showed on Tuesday.
The world's second-biggest economy has largely managed to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, and the emerging bright spot in the forward-looking gauge of export orders could herald a more durable and broad-based recovery for the Chinese economy in the months to come.
The upbeat findings contrasted with an official survey on Monday, which showed China's factory activity grew at a slightly slower pace in August as floods across southwestern China disrupts production, but there were positive signs in both PMIs.
Implications for AUD
The data is contributing to the run of positive recovery data from the nation, spurring investment into risk assets such as global stocks and elevating commodity prices.
However, there cannot be too much price action expected ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia that meets today, so all eyes will be there from this point on.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar, a typically cyclical trending currency, has been benefitting from Chinese iron ore import demand and Australia's current account surplus.
The record trade surpluses led by booming iron ore prices have led to the current account improvement, as has a lower Australian dollar over the past twelve months.
Australia's current account surplus in seasonally adjusted terms increased $8.7 billion to $17.7 billion in the June quarter 2020, driven mainly by increased goods and services surplus, according to latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).
Description of the Caixin China Manufacturing
The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™, released by Markit Economics, is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private manufacturing sector companies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains capped by 0.74 on upbeat China PMI, RBA eyed
AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7400 on upbeat Australian Current Account and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. US dollar weakness keeps the buyers hopeful ahead of a busy day. The focus shifts to the RBA policy decision.
USD/JPY long trade set-up identified, eye break towards 106.20
USD/JPY bulls are back in control with sights set on a break of 106 the figure. A long position with a 1:2 risk to reward in a bullish environment on the 15-min chart has been identified and at the time of writing, running in profit, albeit at reduced risk.
Gold: Pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000
Gold hovers in the upper band of the recent trading range, await a strong catalyst for the decisive break towards the $2000 mark. The spot booked the first monthly decline in five in August. Resurgent broad US dollar supply amid Fed’s dovishness rescued the gold bulls.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.
The week ahead: Looking to NFPs and what’s next for the Dollar
There are two key things on the agenda this week, firstly, when will the dollar’s sell off come to an end, it fell to its lowest level in more than two years on Monday, and secondly, will the US jobs data suggest that the US economy is recovering from the Covid pandemic.