Chinese authorities asking local governments to prepare for downfall of Evergrande – WSJ

According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Chinese authorities are asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of China's real estate giant, the Evergrande Group, as reported by Reuters.
Market reaction
This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment so far. As of writing, the S&P Futures were up 0.77% on the day. Reflecting the upbeat market mood, Germany's DAX is rising 1.1% on a daily basis and the Euro Stoxx 50 is rising 1.3%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1700 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is extending the bounce above 1.1700, shrugging off the downbeat German and Eurozone PMIs. The US dollar retreats in the aftermath of the hawkish Fed and amid an upbeat market mood on the Evergrande optimism. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints.
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
XAU/USD edges higher on weaker USD, hawkish Fed/risk-on to cap gains
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1,760 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the post-FOMC retracement slide from the $1,787 area, or weekly tops.
How good are Cardano's (ADA) chances to come back to the bullish zone?
Despite ongoing bearish pressure, bulls have become more active as some coins from the top 10 list are again in the green zone. ADA could restore its position to a certain extent as the rate of the altcoin has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Vinco Ventures Inc keeps falling, as key deadline nears
NASDAQ: BBIG fell for the second straight day on Wednesday and eroded another 2.95%, ending the day at $6.57, still off the three-week troughs of $5.93 reached a session before.