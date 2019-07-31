Chinese and US negotiators had an efficient and constructive deep exchange - Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, tweeted last minutes, making some comments on the US-China trade talks concluded earlier today.

“Based on what I know, Chinese and US negotiators had an efficient and constructive deep exchange on Wednesday. The two sides discussed increasing purchase of US farm products and the US side agreed to create favorable conditions for it. They will hold future talks.”

The trade-optimistic headlines appear to have no impact on the fx markets, with USD/JPY and AUD/USD sticking to familiar trading ranges ahead of the FOMC decision.